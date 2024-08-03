5th Tianjin Nighttime Life Festival kicks off

Xinhua) 14:50, August 03, 2024

A staff member introduces the map that shows the location of western-style buildings at the opening ceremony of the 5th Tianjin Nighttime Life Festival in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 2, 2024. The 5th Tianjin Nighttime Life Festival began here on Friday night and will last about one month. People can enjoy night markets, music shows, sports games and art exhibitions during the festival. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Tourists taste craft beer during the 5th Tianjin Nighttime Life Festival in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 2, 2024. The 5th Tianjin Nighttime Life Festival began here on Friday night and will last about one month. People can enjoy night markets, music shows, sports games and art exhibitions during the festival. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Visitors relax during the 5th Tianjin Nighttime Life Festival in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 2, 2024. The 5th Tianjin Nighttime Life Festival began here on Friday night and will last about one month. People can enjoy night markets, music shows, sports games and art exhibitions during the festival. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 5th Tianjin Nighttime Life Festival held in north China's Tianjin Municipality. The 5th Tianjin Nighttime Life Festival began here on Friday night and will last about one month. People can enjoy night markets, music shows, sports games and art exhibitions during the festival. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Visitors enjoy themselves during the 5th Tianjin Nighttime Life Festival in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 2, 2024. The 5th Tianjin Nighttime Life Festival began here on Friday night and will last about one month. People can enjoy night markets, music shows, sports games and art exhibitions during the festival. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Visitors watch shows at the opening ceremony of the 5th Tianjin Nighttime Life Festival in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 2, 2024. The 5th Tianjin Nighttime Life Festival began here on Friday night and will last about one month. People can enjoy night markets, music shows, sports games and art exhibitions during the festival. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Visitors choose products during the 5th Tianjin Nighttime Life Festival in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 2, 2024. The 5th Tianjin Nighttime Life Festival began here on Friday night and will last about one month. People can enjoy night markets, music shows, sports games and art exhibitions during the festival. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

