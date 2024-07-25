We Are China

Youngsters visit Huangyaguan section of Great Wall in Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:18, July 25, 2024

Youngsters from Sweden visit Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in north China's Tianjin, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

More than 200 youngsters participating in the 2024 Tianjin International Children's Art Festival visited the Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall on Wednesday.

Themed "Peace, Friendship, Future," the art festival commenced on Monday evening in Tianjin, drawing over 1,000 young artists from more than 50 art groups across 40 countries and regions.

The five-day festival is scheduled to host a variety of activities, including artistic performances, a grand gala featuring children from home and abroad, an ascent of the Tianjin section of the Great Wall and tours around the city.

Children from Uzbekistan visit Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in north China's Tianjin, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Youngsters visit Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in north China's Tianjin, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Youngsters from Egypt visit Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in north China's Tianjin, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Children from south China's Macao visit Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in north China's Tianjin, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A child from Uzbekistan visits Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in north China's Tianjin, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

