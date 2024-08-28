Trending in China | Classic snacks: Tianjin 'tea soup'

(People's Daily App) 16:45, August 28, 2024

Tianjin gruel, commonly called 'tea soup' or seasoned flour mush, is a traditional dish quintessential to Tianjin cuisine. Originating in the late Ming Dynasty (1368–1644), it is prepared in a large copper pot using a method similar to tea-making. A popular street snack characterized by its thick, apricot-yellow soupy texture and sweet, mellow flavor, you'll find it at the Tianjin Drum Tower and along the ancient cultural street in Tianjin.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

