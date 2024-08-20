Home>>
Trending in China | Donkey-hide gelatin
(People's Daily App) 15:51, August 20, 2024
Donkey-hide gelatin, also known as "ejiao," is a traditional Chinese medicine derived from donkey skin and is revered for its purported health benefits and rejuvenating properties.
