Acupuncture teacher promotes TCM in South Africa

Xinhua) 15:27, August 19, 2024

Hu Zijing prepares for an acupuncture training on moxibustion at University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

In the Department of Complementary Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences at University of Johannesburg, sophomore students had a moxibustion training course. During the training, they learned about the functions of moxibustion and practiced various techniques using moxa cones and moxa sticks under the guide from Hu Zijing, a senior lecturer and researcher in the department.

Hu is responsible for the teaching of acupuncture programs at the university. He has been striving to promote traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and acupuncture in South Africa over a decade.

The acupuncture course was formally introduced in the university in February 2020. Over the years, Hu has trained nearly 400 students. Among them, 25 graduates have become registered acupuncturists in South Africa.

"I hope TCM courses in higher education can be introduced into more public universities in South Africa, cultivating more local experts," said Hu.

Hu Zijing speaks during an acupuncture training on moxibustion at University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Students practice moxibustion during an acupuncture training at University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Hu Zijing demonstrates moxibustion techniques during an acupuncture training at University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Hu Zijing demonstrates moxibustion techniques during an acupuncture training at University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Students practice moxibustion during an acupuncture training at University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

