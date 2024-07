We Are China

Pic story: inheritor of Jinxiu Yao ethnic herb moxibustion therapy

Xinhua) 17:04, July 10, 2024

Zhao Zhongmin processes a preparation for a patient in Tongmu Township of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Zhao Zhongmin is an inheritor of Jinxiu Yao ethnic herb moxibustion therapy, a regional intangible cultural heritage of Guangxi that helps a recipient enhance body functions by burning herbal preparations at or above acupuncture points on the skin.

Zhao Zhongmin processes a preparation for a patient in Tongmu Township of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Zhao Zhongmin processes a preparation for a patient in Tongmu Township of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Zhao Zhongmin processes a preparation for a patient in Tongmu Township of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Zhao Zhongmin (2nd L) treats a patient in Tongmu Township of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Zhao Zhongmin (1st R) takes a patient's pulse in Tongmu Township of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Zhao Zhongmin takes a patient's pulse in Tongmu Township of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Zhao Zhongmin treats a patient in Tongmu Township of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Zhao Zhongmin treats a patient in Tongmu Township of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

