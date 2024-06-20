'Huajuhong': the traditional Chinese herbal medicine for respiratory diseases

(People's Daily App) 09:57, June 20, 2024

Citrus grandis "Tomentosa" ("Huajuhong") or tomentose pummelo peel derived from the dried epicarp is a famous Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Found in Huazhou, South China's Guangdong Province, "Huajuhong" has been used for treating respiratory diseases in TCM for centuries. (Video source: Kuaishou; text compiled by Liu Haozhe)

