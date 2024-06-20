Int'l students experience charm of TCM culture in China's Qingdao
An international student from Qingdao University (R) learns the art of crafting moxa sticks used in moxibustion at a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) hospital in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 18, 2024. Some international students from Qingdao University visited a local TCM hospital on Tuesday to experience the charm of TCM culture. Collaborated with several universities in the city, the hospital built a TCM experience base that has hosted more than 600 international students. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
International students from Qingdao University experience the moxibustion therapy at a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) hospital in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 18, 2024. Some international students from Qingdao University visited a local TCM hospital on Tuesday to experience the charm of TCM culture. Collaborated with several universities in the city, the hospital built a TCM experience base that has hosted more than 600 international students. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
International students from Qingdao University learn to make hawthorn products at a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) hospital in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 18, 2024. Some international students from Qingdao University visited a local TCM hospital on Tuesday to experience the charm of TCM culture. Collaborated with several universities in the city, the hospital built a TCM experience base that has hosted more than 600 international students. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
International students from Qingdao University learn Baduanjin, a traditional form of Chinese aerobic exercise, at a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) hospital in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 18, 2024. Some international students from Qingdao University visited a local TCM hospital on Tuesday to experience the charm of TCM culture. Collaborated with several universities in the city, the hospital built a TCM experience base that has hosted more than 600 international students. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Photos
