Night clinic provides free TCM treatment to residents in Changning, C China

Xinhua) 08:46, August 15, 2024

A medical worker (3rd R) takes a citizen's pulse with electric device at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Local health bureau of Changning City has launched a night clinic, where traditional Chinese medical therapies and treatment services, such as acupuncture, moxibustion, remedial massage, etc., are available to residents for free. The clinic will last until Aug. 18.

A medical worker (R) takes a citizen's pulse at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A citizen receives a prescription at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A citizen (2nd R) receives massage treatment at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A citizen consults a medical worker (1st R) at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A medical worker (2nd L) provides cupping therapy to a citizen at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A citizen receives an acupuncture treatment at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A citizen receives treatment at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A citizen receives physical therapy at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A drone photo shows citizens visiting a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Provincen, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A citizen learns about traditional Chinese medicine herbs at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

