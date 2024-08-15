Night clinic provides free TCM treatment to residents in Changning, C China
A medical worker (3rd R) takes a citizen's pulse with electric device at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Local health bureau of Changning City has launched a night clinic, where traditional Chinese medical therapies and treatment services, such as acupuncture, moxibustion, remedial massage, etc., are available to residents for free. The clinic will last until Aug. 18.
A medical worker (R) takes a citizen's pulse at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A citizen receives a prescription at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A citizen (2nd R) receives massage treatment at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A citizen consults a medical worker (1st R) at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A medical worker (2nd L) provides cupping therapy to a citizen at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A citizen receives an acupuncture treatment at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A citizen receives treatment at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A citizen receives physical therapy at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A drone photo shows citizens visiting a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Provincen, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A citizen learns about traditional Chinese medicine herbs at a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China lays out plan to further standardize TCM
- Pic story: inheritor of Jinxiu Yao ethnic herb moxibustion therapy
- Chinese youth's enthusiasm for health spices up time-honored herbal medicine
- Feature: Traditional Chinese Medicine gains popularity in Cambodia
- 'Huajuhong': the traditional Chinese herbal medicine for respiratory diseases
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.