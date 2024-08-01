China lays out plan to further standardize TCM
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM) on Wednesday released a three-year plan for further standardizing TCM.
The document laid out key tasks in six areas, including increasing the standardized supply of TCM to major fields and enhancing the integration between TCM standards and sci-tech innovation.
According to the plan, 180 items of domestic standards and 30 items of international standards for TCM should be formulated by the end of 2026.
The plan aims to deepen the integration of standardization and development of TCM and provide strong support for the modernization, industrialization and high-quality development of the TCM industry.
An official with the NATCM said that standardizing TCM helps with innovation while carrying forward the best practices of TCM.
China currently has over 3,000 items of standards for TCM, with the system of TCM standards having taken shape, according to a press conference of the administration on Wednesday.
