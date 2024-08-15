China to develop "digital, smart TCM"

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will promote the integration of digital technologies into the development of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) during the next three to five years, according to state regulators.

Technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence can facilitate the sharing of TCM data and help build "digital and smart TCM," said the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM).

The NATCM and the National Data Administration recently issued a guideline encouraging TCM-based medical institutions to digitize their services, develop digital systems of medical records, and build intelligent TCM pharmacies.

The institutions are asked to share digital records and recognize test results from others, the guideline noted.

It also outlined arrangements for TCM talent nurturing, innovative development and cultural communication to be enabled by digitization.

In addition, the document pledged support to build databases for TCM-related ancient books, cultural relics and knowledge.

