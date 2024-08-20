Thai student studying TCM in China aspires to benefit more Thai people with his skills

People's Daily Online) 10:49, August 20, 2024

Inside a massage room, a Thai student named Chatchawat was practicing massage under the guidance of his teacher. A classmate, who assumed the role of a “patient”, laid on the massage bed while Chatchawat skillfully applied various techniques such as pushing, kneading, pinching, and grasping.

Chatchawat practices massage at a massage room in Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. (Photo provided by Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine)

Born in 1996, Chatchawat studied traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in Thailand and furthered his education at Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, located in northeast China’s Liaoning Province. He plans to pursue a doctoral degree at the university.

Chatchawat’s father, an experienced TCM practitioner in Thailand, frequently treated patients using TCM techniques, especially massage. Witnessing the positive impact that TCM had on Thai patients ignited Chatchawat’s deep interest in the field from a young age.

"After studying TCM at university, my understanding of massage has greatly expanded,” Chatchawat said. To master the diagnostic and therapeutic methods of massage, he reads extensively. He also takes a comprehensive approach to get the best results from the massages, analyzing and diagnosing the patient’s ailment and changing his massage treatment to best help.

After obtaining his doctoral degree, Chatchawat plans to return to Thailand and work alongside his father in the field of TCM.

"I hope to bring the TCM knowledge and skills that I learn here to Thailand and help more Thai people benefit from TCM,” Chatchawat said.

TCM, as a unique healthcare resource in China, has been closely related to the health and happiness of the people. As a medical system with a long tradition and unique theories and methods, TCM has spread to more than 190 countries and regions, becoming a strong representation of Chinese culture that people all over the world can embrace.

Liaoning, where TCM culture thrives, draws numerous international students each year who come from afar to study there. After they return home, the students apply the TCM skills they acquired to enhance the well-being of local residents and promote the global recognition of TCM, enabling people worldwide to enjoy a healthier lifestyle.

