Kenya hosts conference to promote traditional Chinese medicine in Africa

NAIROBI, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Kenya hosted a conference on Monday to promote the use of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) across Africa.

The one-day International Expert Forum on China-Africa Partnership for Women's and Children's Health featured a high-profile delegation from central China's Hunan Province, and included cultural and fashion shows showcasing traditional costumes from both countries.

Liang Huizhen, director at the Department of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine at Hunan Provincial Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital, highlighted the similarities between TCM and African medicine, noting both employ a holistic approach rather than focusing solely on diagnosis.

"Traditional Chinese medicine has many advantages, including use of natural products such as herbs to cure diseases," Liang said, emphasizing China's interest in expanding cooperation with Africa to enhance the use of TCM to improve health outcomes across the continent.

Siambi Kikete, lecturer at Kenyatta University's Department of Pharmacognosy and Pharmaceutical Chemistry, pointed out that Kenya lacks sufficient access to effective medicines for treating common ailments affecting mothers and children.

Kikete said that Kenya aims to adopt best practices from TCM, which includes natural and behavioral interventions such as exercise, diet, and acupuncture to prevent and treat both infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Ivy Ratemo, chief executive officer of the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya, said that the country's healthcare sector will benefit immensely from alternative medication ingredients from China, which can enhance the efficacy of drugs used locally.

During the forum, three Kenyatta University students were selected for a two-week training course at Hunan University of Chinese Medicine starting this October.

One of the beneficiaries, Kevin Ogendi Gekara, a bachelor of pharmacy student at Kenyatta University, expressed his hopes to leverage the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of traditional Chinese medicine and contribute to its integration into Kenya's healthcare system.

