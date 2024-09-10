Trips to Africa gain increasing popularity among Chinese tourists

People's Daily Online) 09:12, September 10, 2024

By virtue of its unique natural landscapes, cultural charm, and diverse tourism experiences, Africa has become a hot tourist destination for Chinese tourists. In recent years, there has been a continuous increase in the number of Chinese tourists visiting the continent.

Chinese tourists pose for a photo with ancient pyramids in Egypt. (Photo courtesy of China CYTS Tours Holding Co., Ltd.)

Surging bookings for African trips

Data from Chinese online travel service platform Ctrip show that from February to August this year, the number of Chinese tourists traveling to Africa has increased by about 1.2 times compared to the same period last year.

Statistics from Fliggy, another major online travel service platform in China, indicate that the booking volume for flights to Africa this year has nearly doubled compared to the same period last year, with flights to Egypt and Kenya experiencing the fastest growth rates of 236 percent and 167 percent, respectively.

An executive from Chinese online travel agency LY.com said that the average number of tourists traveling to Egypt per month between January and August this year increased by 200 percent compared to the same period last year.

Chinese tourists pose for a photo in Chobe National Park, northern Botswana. (Photo courtesy of China CYTS Tours Holding Co., Ltd.)

In the past decade, the African tourism market has gradually become familiar to Chinese tourists, said Li Peng, an executive in charge of outbound long-haul business at Tuniu.com, also an online travel service provider in China.

The Chinese Lunar New Year holiday as well as winter and summer vacations are peak seasons for outbound travel, with a significant increase in demand for small-group and customized tours, according to Li Peng.

Li Mengran, the media and public relations manager of Beijing-based travel agency U-tour, said that the company's services for tours of African destinations have seen a year-on-year increase of 30 percent to 35 percent in reservations. The summer vacation and September-October period have specifically seen increases, as they are the best times to witness the great animal migration in Africa.

The most visited African countries by Chinese tourists currently include Egypt, South Africa, Morocco, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Mauritius, and Ghana, according to statistics from Ctrip.

Unique, diverse tourism experiences

"The allure of African tourism lies mainly in the experiences of returning to nature and seeking adventure," said Li Peng.

According to Li Peng, the main attractions in the Northern African region are cultural and historical sites and desert landscapes. Eastern Africa is characterized by its wild natural environment and natural wonders. The highlight of Southern Africa tourism experiences is high-quality leisure travel.

Chinese tourists pose for a photo with members of a tribe in Maasai village in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. (Photo courtesy of U-tour)

Tourists can explore ancient sites or enjoy their vacations at beach resorts in Egypt, immerse themselves in the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Morocco, visit the Sahara Desert, and feast their eyes on the South African's rich and varied natural beauty, Li Peng said.

Watching the awe-inspiring animal migration in Kenya and Tanzania is one of the most popular activities among Chinese tourists, Li Peng noted.

Chinese tourists' tourism experiences in Africa have become more diverse and immersive, said Li Mengran, pointing out in addition to the traditional destinations of South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt, tourists are traveling to more countries like Morocco, Tunisia, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Seychelles, and Mauritius.

The average duration of Chinese tourists' visits to Africa has extended from 8-10 days to 14-18 days, allowing them to not only explore deep into national parks but also try activities like wild camping, yacht trips, and dune bashing, Li Mengran said.

During this summer, China Tourism Group (CTG), a large travel company in the country, organized a trip to Tanzania for Chinese tourists, who witnessed the great migration of animals in the Serengeti Plain, admired the magnificent Ngorongoro Crater, visited the clove flower sea of Zanzibar Island, and also learned about the culture of local tribes.

Promising prospects

Although the cost of African tourism is relatively high, Africa is increasingly becoming a must-visit destination for more Chinese tourists, said Yang Jingsong, director of the international research institute of the China Tourism Academy.

Chinese tourists visit Tanzania's Zanzibar Island. (Photo courtesy of Ourtour)

Travel agencies are introducing a variety of themed travel products and convenient services, which are gaining favor among Chinese tourists, Yang said. It is believed that tourism exchanges and cooperation between China and Africa will yield more fruitful results, he added.

The deepening tourism exchanges and cooperation between China and Africa will foster the development of diverse, personalized, and high-quality tourism products and services catering to travelers eager to explore Africa, said Li Peng.

With the steady development of China-Africa cooperation, Africa will attract the attention of more Chinese tourists, said Han Jie, president of China Youth Travel Service (CYTS) Aoyou Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Qin Jing, vice president of Ctrip, said that China and Africa are highly complementary in tourism, with Africa holding strong appeal for Chinese tourists.

She believes that tourism cooperation between China and Africa will reach new heights, contributing to economic and trade exchanges, people-to-people and cultural exchanges and development for both sides.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)