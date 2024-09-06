Convenient entry policy attracts global tourists to north China port

Xinhua) 08:08, September 06, 2024

Passengers line up for embarkation procedures at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- This summer, China's visa-free entry policy has made the country a favored destination for international tourists. As more travelers share their Chinese experiences on social media, "China Travel" has surged to be a hot global social media trend.

As of July, China has implemented a 15-day visa-free entry policy for 15 countries on a trial basis and expanded its 144-hour visa-free transit policy to 37 ports of entry, offering citizens from 54 countries opportunities for short-term travel and business trips.

In north China's Tianjin Municipality, the visa-free policy has ignited interest among its foreign residents. Recently, more than 10 foreigners, organized by the Tianjin chapter of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, embarked on a tour of Tianjin's urban blocks at night, aboard bar-style sightseeing cars.

"I'm captivated by Tianjin's distinctive charm," said Mirko Turrina, general manager of Goglio (Tianjin) Packaging Co., Ltd. "With the increasing convenience for foreigners in Tianjin, I'm eager to invite more international clients to explore this vibrant city."

Even after years of working and living in Tianjin, Turrina did not want to miss the chance to immerse himself in the city's allure. As a gentle breeze and soft lighting set the mood, Turrina savored a cocktail while gazing out at the passing scenery. The beautiful, European-style buildings created a backdrop that flowed by, evoking a sense of relaxation and comfort.

"It's like being in Europe," said Nicolas Neumann from Germany, son of Joerg Neumann, general manager of TURCK (Tianjin) Technology Ltd. The young man was particularly impressed by the convenience of the visa-free entry policy.

"This is my first visit to Tianjin. China's visa-free entry policy is very convenient for foreigners. I quickly completed all the entry procedures. I hope more people will have the opportunity to visit China," said Nicolas Neumann.

"Tianjin has made good use of its tourism resources, including rivers, seas, mountains, buildings and ports, to create a unique 'intellectual property,'" said Chen Bing, deputy head of Tianjin municipal bureau of culture and tourism.

"The ancient and modern beauty of the Haihe River and the European-style buildings have become the preferred choice for many foreign tourists during their trips to the city," Chen added.

In addition, leveraging its international cruise home port, Tianjin has made significant efforts to develop the cruise tourism economy. The city is also taking full advantage of the visa-free transit policy and the medical payment convenience policy to enhance the service capabilities for foreigners.

Recently, a tour group of three Bulgarian tourists boarded the AIDA Mediterranean cruise and arrived at Tianjin. They completed the entry procedures at the entry window within just five minutes.

"We are very happy to benefit from China's visa-free entry policy, which allows us to visit the beautiful country without any trouble or worries," said Bulgarian tourist Dimitrova.

Since the resumption of cruise services in Tianjin at the end of September last year, the city has inspected more than 440,000 passengers and over 190 cruise ships entering and leaving the port.

In the first seven months of this year, the number of foreign visitors to China soared 129.9 percent year-on-year to 17.25 million, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA).

Additionally, foreign visitors are estimated to boost consumption to a total of over 100 billion yuan (about 14 billion U.S. dollars), with a per capita daily average consumption volume reaching nearly 3,500 yuan, according to the NIA.

Through favorable measures such as the visa-free entry policy, more accessible mobile payment and the full coverage of foreign card POS machines in key tourism scenes, China has shown its goodwill and sincerity to the world and attracted more foreign tourists, said Ma Yiliang, chief statistician of the China Tourism Academy.

"With the more convenient experience in China, foreign tourists can learn a more open, confident and safe China during their travels," said Ma.

