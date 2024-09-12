Tourism ministers of China, Japan, S. Korea discuss cooperation

September 12, 2024

KOBE, Japan, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 10th China-Japan-South Korea Tourism Ministers' Meeting was held on Wednesday in the western Japanese city of Kobe.

Chinese Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism Zhang Zheng, Japanese Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Tetsuo Saito and South Korean Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon attended the meeting.

The three ministers exchanged views on promoting tourism exchanges and cooperation among China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (ROK), and signed a joint statement after their meeting.

Bilateral talks were also held on the sidelines of the meeting, as well as exchange events among the local and tourism sectors of China, Japan and the ROK.

The China-Japan-South Korea Tourism Ministers' Meeting, established in 2006, is an important intergovernmental exchange mechanism for the three countries to enhance communication on tourism policies and promote practical cooperation.

The trilateral ministerial gathering is held by the three countries on a rotating basis and has played a positive role in strengthening and deepening tourism exchanges and cooperation among the three countries and enhancing people-to-people bonds.

