Stunning nighttime views from Tianjin's Haihe River, N China

16:01, September 20, 2024 By Zhao Tong, Chu Mengqi ( People's Daily Online

The Haihe River, also known as Tianjin's "mother river," stretches over 70 kilometers from the Tianjin Municipality to Dagukou, where it flows into the Bohai Sea.

The river has transformed into a key scenic corridor in Tianjin, known for its clear waters and picturesque views along the shoreline.

