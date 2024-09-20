City Walk: A stroll through Tianjin's Ancient Culture Street

Tianjin Ancient Culture Street, also known as "Jinmen Guli", meaning “the hometown of Tianjin", is Tianjin's earliest gathering place for business and trade, as well as one of the hearts of the city's culture and folklore.

The street is located in the Nankai District of Tianjin and houses many renowned time-honored brands. Over the years, this block has evolved from a hub of traditional customs to a modern tourist and commercial district. Flanked by four quaint alleyways, its main street now functions as an open pedestrian commercial thoroughfare, stretching 687 meters and covering an area of 13,000 square meters.

This street was formally opened in 1986, featuring shops in the architectural style of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). For hundreds of years, the street has stood as a landmark of the city.

Goubuli steamed stuffed buns, sweet desserts and other local delicacies can all be tasted here. What's more, visitors can buy colorful clay figurines, antiques, calligraphy items, kites, Yangliuqing New Year paintings and many other specialties here, or have an immersive experience at workshops.

With quality products, affordable prices, and innovative offerings, the historical street has also attracted customers from afar.

As a commercial pedestrian street and a popular tourist spot, the Tianjin Ancient Culture Street serves visitors with "the most authentic and local Tianjin" experience.

