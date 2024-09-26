Tianjin holds activities for foreigners to strengthen exchanges

People's Daily Online) 10:03, September 26, 2024

The Foreign Affairs Office of the Tianjin Municipal People's Government in north China's Tianjin Municipality held a seminar for foreigners to enhance exchanges on Sept. 22.

The event was attended by over 20 representatives from foreign-invested enterprises, institutions in Tianjin, and foreign members of the Tianjin People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Photo shows a view of the seminar. (Photo/Global Tianjin)

Ten foreign representatives shared their views on topics including improving Tianjin's profile as a city of global clout and promoting foreign exchanges and cooperation.

Luan Jianzhang, director of the foreign affairs office, addressed the seminar. Luan emphasized the office's ongoing efforts to organize various people-to-people diplomacy activities to strengthen communication and exchanges and pledged continuous support for the internationalization of Tianjin and personalized services for foreigners in the city.

Luan hoped to work together with all participants to promote Tianjin so that more foreign friends can understand and visit the city, better integrating Tianjin into the global community.

Foreign representatives visit an agricultural science demonstration park in Wuqing district, Tianjin. (Photo/Global Tianjin)

As the event coincided with the Chinese farmers' harvest festival, participants also joined a harvest festival event in the city's Wuqing district, gaining a more in-depth and intuitive understanding of Tianjin's business environment and its development achievements in both urban and rural areas.

On Sept. 21, the foreign affairs office organized an activity for over 20 international students from 10 countries.

Representatives of overseas students shared their views and offered suggestions according to their studies and life in Tianjin and their personal feelings about the city's economic and social development.

Participants also joined a beach cleanup activity in Binhai New Area, Tianjin, learning about marine environmental protection. They expressed a deeper understanding of Chinese modernization, a greater affection for Tianjin, and their willingness to serve as bridges between the city and the world.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)