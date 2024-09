Farmers harvest crabs at Bosten Lake, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:08, September 26, 2024

Farmers have been busy harvesting crabs at Bosten Lake in the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

A farmer shows crabs just harvested from Bosten Lake. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

Bosten Lake, the largest inland freshwater lake in China, spans an area of 1,646 square kilometers. Local farmers use eco-friendly methods to grow large crabs with abundant roe. These crabs are highly sought after and sold in major cities like Shanghai and Guangzhou, as well as in Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces.

