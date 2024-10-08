Enchanting autumn scenery of Nankang Home Furnishing Town in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 14:54, October 08, 2024

Photo shows a stunning autumn view of Nankang Home Furnishing Town in Nankang district, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Nankang Home Furnishing Town in Nankang district, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province, presents a picturesque autumn town with its unique and stylish buildings set against the backdrop of river and lake wetlands.

The town boasts a wooden building complex as well as a home convention and exhibition center featuring architectural styles of five continents, a home expo center, and a Hakka-style residential building complex. With its distinct home culture, home experience, and new product exhibitions, it attracts many businesspeople and tourists for visits and leisure.

Nankang Home Furnishing Town has been developed into a model of "industry + tourism", integrating resources such as enterprise production, lifestyle recreation, and eco-tourism, becoming a demonstration base for industrial tourism in Jiangxi Province.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)