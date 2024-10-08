In pics: Scenery of Danxia scenic area in NW China's Gansu

People's Daily Online) 09:11, October 08, 2024

Photo shows the stunning scenery of Shuimo Danxia scenic spot in Shuping township, Yongdeng county, Lanzhou city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Fan)

In autumn, the Shuimo Danxia scenic spot in Shuping township, Yongdeng County, Lanzhou city , northwest China's Gansu Province, showcases a stunning display of the colorful Danxia landform amidst the rolling hills. Resembling an ink painting, the scenic spot captivates visitors with its serene and magnificent beauty.

The scenic spot, known for its colorful hills and unique landscapes such as cliffs, peaks, valleys, and rocks, is a key cultural tourism project in Lanzhou. It offers a blend of natural beauty, cultural experiences, geological exploration, and rural charm.

