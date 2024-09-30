Home>>
Desert poplar forest in NW China's Gansu offers year's most picturesque views
(People's Daily Online) 13:03, September 30, 2024
Photo taken on Sept. 27, 2024, shows a breathtaking autumn view of a vast desert poplar forest covering an area of more than 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) in the Jinta desert poplar forest scenic area of Jiuquan city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Cao Hongzu).
Photos
