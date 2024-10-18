Autumn scenery of Jiayu Pass in Gansu, NW China

Xinhua) 10:49, October 18, 2024

A drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of the Jiayu Pass in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province. The Jiayu Pass is the starting point of a section of the Great Wall constructed during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The pass also served as a vital passage on the ancient Silk Road. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

