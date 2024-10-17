In pics: Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang, SW China
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024 shows an autumn view of the Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024 shows an autumn view of the Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024 shows an autumn view of the Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A tourist tastes local snacks at the Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tourists visit the Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tourists pose for a group photo at the Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
