In pics: Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang, SW China

Xinhua) 08:56, October 17, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024 shows an autumn view of the Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A tourist tastes local snacks at the Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists visit the Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists pose for a group photo at the Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

