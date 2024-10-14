Catch the high-speed train to discover autumn in NW China's Ningxia

People's Daily Online) 15:33, October 14, 2024

A bullet train passes through the golden fields in the Huinong-Yinchuan section of the Baotou-Yinchuan high-speed railway in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)

Recently, along the Huinong-Yinchuan section of Baotou-Yinchuan high-speed railway, golden rice and wheat fields can be seen everywhere, presenting a picture of bountiful harvests.

With the Huinong-Yinchuan section of the Baotou-Yinchuan high-speed railway starting operations, Shizuishan city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is now connected to the national high-speed rail network. This connection, which also links with the Yinchuan-Xi'an and Yinchuan-Lanzhou high-speed railways, will greatly facilitate travel for the residents along the route. It will also promote high-quality development along the Yellow River economic belt, support the implementation of the new era's development strategy in western China, and overall hold significant importance.

A bullet train speeds from Huinong Station to Shizuishan Station in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)

A bullet train passes through the golden fields at the foot of Helan Mountains in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)

Photo shows the stunning autumn scene of lucid water, golden fields and vast skies. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)

Photo shows a speeding bullet train. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)

Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.

