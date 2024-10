Picturesque sceneries of karst wetlands in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:27, October 10, 2024

Photo shows Puzhehei Karst National Wetland Park in Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xiong Pingxiang)

Southwest China's Yunnan Province presents a marvelous landscape amid the golden autumn season. Recently, Puzhehei Karst National Wetland Park in Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao autonomous prefecture, Yunnan, was wreathed in cloud and mist, giving it a picture-like vibe.

Puzhehei Karst National Wetland Park, located in a subtropical limestone zone, sees a perfect mix of wetlands, rocky mountains and peak forests. It features a unique natural landscape and a special karst lake and wetland ecosystem, which makes it a sterling example of karst landforms in southwest China.

Photo shows Puzhehei Karst National Wetland Park in Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xiong Pingxiang)

Photo shows Puzhehei Karst National Wetland Park in Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xiong Pingxiang)

Photo shows Puzhehei Karst National Wetland Park in Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xiong Pingxiang)

Photo shows Puzhehei Karst National Wetland Park in Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xiong Pingxiang)

Photo shows Puzhehei Karst National Wetland Park in Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xiong Pingxiang)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)