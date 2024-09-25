Angelenos invited to enjoy "Many-Splendored Life" in Yunnan

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- A series of cultural exchange events designed to promote the lifestyle of China's Yunnan Province -- by fusing traditional and modern arts, local cuisines, and nature narratives -- kicked off here on Tuesday.

The 10-day events, titled "Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life -- Shangri-La in Focus 2024," include a song and dance show, an art exhibition on Shangri-La, an exhibition of Zeng Xiaolian's nature history drawings, a wine tasting and promotion party, and a seminar on Flying Tigers culture.

"It would offer a window for Americans to explore and perceive Yunnan," Lai Yong, deputy director-general of the Information Office of the Government of Yunnan Province, told attendees at Tuesday's opening ceremony.

"Through this window, you can experience the province's rich and diverse ethnic charms from the performances, delve deeper into the Shangri-La mentioned in the famous novel by British author James Hilton, and savor some unique flavors, such as Pu'er tea, Arabica coffee, wild mushroom rice noodles, matsutake biscuits, and rose pastry."

He said his trip aimed to build a bridge from Los Angeles to Yunnan, promoting people-to-people exchanges through tourism cooperation with American partners and fostering friendship between China and the United States through cultural exchanges.

Lai also noted the deep links between the United States and Yunnan, from the Flying Tigers, a group of American volunteer pilots who participated in the Chinese people's fight against Japanese invaders during World War II, to Martin Pollack and Brian Linden.

Pollack, an American known as a "new native of Yunnan," is committed to promoting Yunnan coffee and helping local coffee farmers increase their income.

Meanwhile, Linden, from Chicago, has been living in Dali, Yunnan, for 20 years. He dedicates himself to restoring and preserving ancient local architecture and promoting the traditional culture of ethnic minorities to the world. He is called "Village Chief Lin" by locals.

Emily Song, one of dozens of American artists attending the ceremony, recalled her experience in Yunnan last year, especially the cultural exchange efforts with local artists.

"I don't pay too much attention to politics. But I know when I was in China, the people I met all wanted good relations between the two countries, they all wanted to be open, to be friendly, and everybody was so welcoming," the painter said.

"I think events like this are a great way to strengthen the relationship so that American artists can learn more about China and about certain areas in China that we don't really know much about," she added.

