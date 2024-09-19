Home>>
Verdant terraces in SW China
(People's Daily App) 16:19, September 19, 2024
Take in these magnificent views of verdant terraces in Naye village in Yunnan province. Their smooth lines and contours resemble a carefully carved work of art.
