Meet Kunming South Railway Station in SW China’s Yunnan, where travelers can conveniently purchase fresh-cut flowers

People's Daily Online) 09:34, August 15, 2024

(Photo courtesy of the official WeChat account of China Railway)

Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, is a city surrounded by flowers. As a result, many visitors choose to bring home a bouquet of fresh-cut flowers as a romantic “souvenir”. To make this even more convenient for travelers, Kunming South Railway Station has opened a flower shop right inside the station.

(Photo courtesy of the official WeChat account of China Railway)

(Photo courtesy of the official WeChat account of China Railway)

Passengers can conveniently purchase flowers at the flower kiosk situated near the escalator at the west entrance of the railway station. The kiosk offers not only fresh-cut flowers but also packaged bouquets, catering to both gift-giving and floral arrangements.

(Photo courtesy of the official WeChat account of China Railway)

Passengers arriving at the railway station can purchase flowers at the flower vending machine at the exit. By simply scanning the QR code on the machine using their mobile phones, passengers can effortlessly select and purchase their desired bouquet.

(Photo courtesy of the official WeChat account of China Railway)

When time allows, passengers can also visit the Kunming Dounan Flower Market, which is located about 11 kilometers away. The market offers a wide range of fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and succulents at reasonable prices.

In recent years, many e-commerce companies have been selling fresh-cut flowers online. Each week, large quantities of fresh-cut flowers are transported from the Kunming Dounan Flower Market to Kunming South Railway Station and then distributed nationwide via high-speed trains.

The transportation of flowers reaches its peak during traditional festivals such as Spring Festival and Qixi Festival.

(Photo courtesy of the official WeChat account of China Railway)

“I regularly take the train to Kunming and head straight to the Kunming Dounan Flower Market to handpick flowers,” said a man surnamed Yu, owner of a flower shop in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

During his visit, Yu handpicked some fresh-cut flower varieties from the Kunming Dounan Flower Market to take back with him. If they catch on, he intends to set up a deal with the sales company to ship more flowers to Chengdu using the high-speed rail network.

(Photo courtesy of the official WeChat account of China Railway)

To make it easier for passengers to bring flowers along, the staff at Kunming South Railway Station offer helpful assistance. Additionally, the service desk at the station’s waiting room provides tape for passengers to securely wrap their flowers.

