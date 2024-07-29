Torch festival celebrated in Chuxiong, SW China

Xinhua) 08:50, July 29, 2024

People dance at a torch festival in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2024. A torch festival of the Yi ethnic group kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

An actor beats a drum to welcome visitors at a torch festival in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2024. A torch festival of the Yi ethnic group kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

People holding torches celebrate a torch festival in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2024. A torch festival of the Yi ethnic group kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

People light torches at a torch festival in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2024. A torch festival of the Yi ethnic group kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

A child lights a torch at a torch festival in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2024. A torch festival of the Yi ethnic group kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

