Torch festival celebrated in Chuxiong, SW China
People dance at a torch festival in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2024. A torch festival of the Yi ethnic group kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
An actor beats a drum to welcome visitors at a torch festival in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2024. A torch festival of the Yi ethnic group kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
People holding torches celebrate a torch festival in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2024. A torch festival of the Yi ethnic group kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
People light torches at a torch festival in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2024. A torch festival of the Yi ethnic group kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
A child lights a torch at a torch festival in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2024. A torch festival of the Yi ethnic group kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
Photos
