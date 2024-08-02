Marigolds in full bloom in Weining County, SW China
Villagers transfer newly-picked marigold flowers at Gaopo Village of Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2024. More than 5,000 mu (about 333.3 hectares) of marigolds planted in Weining are in full bloom. Local planting cooperatives have been working with pharmaceutical enterprises to develop marigold planting, and to help farmers increase their income. Marigold is a raw material for herbal medicine. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An aerial drone photo shows a villager airing marigold flowers at Zhengjiaying Village of Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2024. More than 5,000 mu (about 333.3 hectares) of marigolds planted in Weining are in full bloom. Local planting cooperatives have been working with pharmaceutical enterprises to develop marigold planting, and to help farmers increase their income. Marigold is a raw material for herbal medicine. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A villager picks marigold flowers at Gaopo Village of Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2024. More than 5,000 mu (about 333.3 hectares) of marigolds planted in Weining are in full bloom. Local planting cooperatives have been working with pharmaceutical enterprises to develop marigold planting, and to help farmers increase their income. Marigold is a raw material for herbal medicine. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A villager picks marigold flowers at Gaopo Village of Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2024. More than 5,000 mu (about 333.3 hectares) of marigolds planted in Weining are in full bloom. Local planting cooperatives have been working with pharmaceutical enterprises to develop marigold planting, and to help farmers increase their income. Marigold is a raw material for herbal medicine. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Villagers unload newly picked marigold flowers at Zhengjiaying Village of Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2024. More than 5,000 mu (about 333.3 hectares) of marigolds planted in Weining are in full bloom. Local planting cooperatives have been working with pharmaceutical enterprises to develop marigold planting, and to help farmers increase their income. Marigold is a raw material for herbal medicine. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
