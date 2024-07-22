Company cultivates flourishing flower business in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:33, July 22, 2024

Yunnan Huawu Technology Co., Ltd., a flower business based in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, achieved remarkable growth in just three years.

The company's workforce expanded from only three to over 400 employees, while total transaction value skyrocketed from tens of thousands of yuan to nearly 800 million yuan (about $110 million).

Zhang Xing, president of the company and former programmer, attributes these achievements not only to the company's pursuit of innovation but also to support provided by the local government.

Staff members arrange flowers at a workshop of Yunnan Huawu Technology Co., Ltd. in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xin)

"We've set up 31 collection sites in different flower production areas in Yunnan. Flower farmers, following the orders they receive on a flower wholesale app, deliver freshly picked flowers to the assigned collection sites," Zhang explained.

Between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., the flowers from each site are transported to the sorting center at the Kunming Dounan Flower Market for quality inspection. By early morning, the flowers are prepared for shipment. This efficient process ensures that the entire cycle, from picking to delivery, takes only nine hours.

Yunnan Huawu Technology Co., Ltd. has established a dedicated zone for conducting experiments on the effects of various watering and fertilization techniques on the preservation of flowers. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xin)

In 2019, Zhang, along with two partners, founded Yunnan Huawu Technology Co., Ltd., and created a fresh-cut flower trading platform - the Huawu fresh-cut flower wholesale app and mini-program.

Zhang explained that the traditional flower trading process is time-consuming and costly, as each additional step leads to a 20 percent price hike and a 20 percent rise in losses.

The company has streamlined what was previously five or six separate processes into a single process, which guarantees the freshness of the flowers and minimizes the likelihood of farmers having unsold flowers.

Zhang said that by utilizing the platform, farmers can experience a 20 percent increase in their income compared to traditional offline channels while reducing flower losses by 50 percent.

A staff member of Yunnan Huawu Technology Co., Ltd. makes paper flowers. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xin)

Over 10,000 flower farmers have joined the flower trading platform, and more than 300,000 flower shops, wedding planners, supermarkets, and businesses have created accounts to purchase wholesale flowers on the app.

The platform facilitates daily transactions of over 2 million fresh-cut flowers. In 2023, the platform’s total transaction value reached nearly 800 million yuan.

Despite the lack of proper facilities and equipment, Zhang made the bold decision to venture into livestreaming. Lacking a proper backdrop, they used shipping boxes and scoured streaming broadcasts in an attempt to recruit promising hosts. The unconventional yet innovative approach of the company caught the attention of the local government, which proactively offered assistance in finding a new office space for the company.

Trainees learn to package flower bouquets at a training school of Yunnan Huawu Technology Co., Ltd. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xin)

With upgraded space, the company's business flourished, becoming a platform for young individuals to secure jobs and pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

The company actively cultivates its own flower art influencers, with its livestreaming anchors amassing a total of more than 3 million followers across various platforms. Their videos and livestreams have garnered more than 600 million views.

The company has set up a training school that offers training for people passionate about flower art or starting a business in the field. Every month, the school provides training for more than 100 floral artists. Currently, the school has enrolled over 8,000 students online, facilitating the entry of more than 300 individuals from all over the country into the floral art industry.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)