Trending in China | Distinctive bronze handicraft from Yunnan Province

Originating in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, Wutongzouyin is a distinctive bronze handicraft in which bronze serves as the background for various carved intaglio patterns. Silver, or sometimes gold, is melted to fill these intaglio patterns. Once the silver or gold cools, the entire piece is further polished and treated chemically. The final product features patterns that appear silvery or golden in sharp contrast to the bronze background, giving the whole piece a decorative effect with classic elegance.

