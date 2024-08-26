Home>>
Dianchi Lake in early autumn
(People's Daily App) 14:09, August 26, 2024
With the arrival of early autumn, the colorful dawn forests and various kinds of birds at the breezy Dianchi Lake in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, create a vibrant atmosphere reminiscent of a landscape painting, attracting many locals and tourists to the area. Every walk around this lake is a close encounter with nature.
