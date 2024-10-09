Vibrant autumn in Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake

People's Daily Online) 15:38, October 09, 2024

Photo shows the view of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

Qinghai Lake, found in the northeastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, is China's largest inland saltwater lake. It plays a vital role in maintaining the ecological security of the region, and ecological balance in western China.

In recent years, the protection projects of Qinghai Lake have achieved remarkable results. The water quality of the lake has reached a rate of 100 percent excellence, the comprehensive vegetation coverage of the grasslands is at 60 percent, and the wetland protection rate is at 69 percent. The "grass-river-lake-fish-birds" symbiotic ecological chain is gradually reaching balance in the region.

Tourists visit Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

Tourists visit Qinghai Lake in northwest Chin's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

Tourists visit Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

Photo shows the view of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

Photo shows the view of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/ Song Zhongyong)

Photo shows the autumn scenery of the wetland near Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/ Song Zhongyong)

Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.

