Dazzling road scenery illuminates Qinghai

(People's Daily App) 16:11, October 08, 2024

Recently, long queues of tourists' cars in the Twelve Slopes are like dragons flying in the Twelve-turn Hillside in the Tu autonomous county of Huzhu, Haidong City, Qinghai Province, forming a spectacular landscape at night. The National Day holiday has significantly boosted China's domestic tourism.

