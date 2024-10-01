China adds 1,566 trains amid surge in travelers ahead of National Day holiday

Xinhua) 13:30, October 01, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China planned to add 1,566 trains on Monday to cope with the surge in passenger numbers ahead of the National Day holiday that begins on Oct. 1, according to the national railway operator.

The China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said that it expects 17.5 million railway passenger trips on Monday as passenger numbers rise rapidly.

On Sunday, the nation's railways recorded nearly 13 million passenger trips, it said.

The company said the railway travel rush for the week-long holiday will last for ten days, spanning Sept. 29 to Oct. 8, adding that tourists, family reunions and students are driving the surge in travels.

Railway departments in various regions have also optimized passenger train operation plans to provide travelers with a pleasant travel experience.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)