Home>>
China sees travel surge on first day of Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
(Xinhua) 08:47, September 17, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Some 215.92 million passenger trips were handled by China's transportation sectors on Sunday, the first day of the three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, up 37.9 percent year on year, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.
Of the total, China recorded 17.09 million passenger trips by railway, 544,100 by water, and 1.84 million by air.
Highway traffic took the lion's share, with 196.45 million passenger trips.
The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 17 this year.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cultural vibes favored by tourists in upcoming holiday
- Booming civil aviation sector in summer months mirrors vitality of Chinese economy
- Summer travel season concludes with record trips, booming tourism
- China handles 110 mln entry-exit trips during summer vacation
- Which Hainan visa free policy is right for you?
- China's railway network handles more than 800 million passenger trips
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.