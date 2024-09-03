Summer travel season concludes with record trips, booming tourism

Tourists enjoy their leisure time at an ancient town in Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2024. Guizhou Province, with its cool climate and rich tourism resources, attracts tourists from all over the country during the peak summer travel season. (Photo: Xinhua)

With the sweltering heat of summer gradually fading, the two-month-long summer travel season has come to a triumphant close, marking not just a feast for China's tourism market but also a display of the country's robust economic vitality.

From the bustling scenes at railway hubs to the packed scenic spots, from the soaring domestic tourism data to the influx of foreign visitors, the energy and activity can be felt in every corner of the country.

During the summer travel season from July 1 to August 31, China registered around 10.917 billion passenger trips in inter-regional movement, a daily average of 176 million trips, according to data released by China's Ministry of Transport. In particular, a staggering 887 million railway passenger trips were recorded nationwide, representing a 6.7 percent year-on-year increase and a daily average passenger flow exceeding 14.31 million, a record high, according to data from China Railway.

These figures also serve as a vivid testament to China's immense potential for domestic demand and thriving consumption dynamics.

Tourism boom

As the summer draws to a close, multiple online travel platforms have released reports revealing substantial growth in both bookings and visitor numbers for summer travel products.

Spring Travel said in a report sent to the Global Times that the number of domestic travelers during the summer of 2024 exceeded the same period in 2023.

Data from other platforms such as Fliggy also revealed that both per capita bookings and spending increased year-on-year during the summer, with a more pronounced emphasis on immersive travel experiences.

Xu Fan, a tourism enthusiast from central China's Henan Province, who embarked on a journey to Southwest China's Guizhou Province, told the Global Times he was captivated by local handicrafts and unique souvenirs that encapsulated the essence of Guizhou's traditional heritage. "I was impressed by the diverse range of creative products available, which have expanded beyond traditional clothing and textiles. Some foreign tourists also showed a strong interest in the unique batik crafts, often taking photos and spending time admiring the intricate designs," Xu said.

In the vast desert areas of Northwest China, a romantic encounter with the stars and nature has also emerged as one of those immersive travel experiences. "Desert hotels," which allow visitors to spend the night observing the stars, experienced a year-on-year surge of 270 percent in searches on Meituan in early August. The search for "desert coffee" rose by an astonishing 518 percent.

Meanwhile, frenzy over China's hit game Black Myth: Wukong has also boosted tourism in places like North China's Shanxi Province, as the intertwining of gaming and its real-world settings breathed new life into ancient cultural sites. According to data from Trip.com Group, since the game was launched, the number of ticket orders for Xiaoxitian scenic spot, one of the filming locations, has increased by 261 percent year-on-year.

"The number of tourists has skyrocketed this summer, especially after the launch of the game. We went from about 1,500 visitors a day to over 5,000 in just a matter of days. The influx of tourists continued with visitors purchasing local products and cultural items. There were also some foreign tourists seen in the scenic spots," a staff member of the Xiaoxitian scenic spot told the Global Times on Sunday.

Facilitating policies

The presence of foreign tourists has added a unique dimension to this tourism extravaganza. With visa-free policies in place, China has increasingly become a popular destination for overseas travelers.

"This is my first time visiting Beijing, and I am amazed by the scale of the city. Taking a taxi is incredibly convenient, something that's quite different from my experience in Perth," a tourist from Australia, told the Global Times on Sunday.

"Famous attractions like the Temple of Heaven and Nanluoguxiang are bustling with visitors. I'm glad this surge has encouraged businesses to extend their hours and improve their offerings, making my evening strolls and shopping even more enjoyable," he said, adding that he has bought many traditional Beijing pastries and plans to visit Shanghai next.

Data from Trip.com Group showed that inbound travel orders during the summer surged by approximately 70 percent year-on-year, with South Korea topping the list of source countries. Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the US, Australia, Vietnam, the UK and the Philippines followed behind.

