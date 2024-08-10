Commentary: "China Travel" boom shows unyielding commitment to openness

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- "It is always a pleasure to greet a friend from afar." This old Chinese saying perfectly exemplifies the cultural openness deeply rooted in the Chinese people who are always ready to welcome friends from around the world with open arms.

The current "China Travel" boom is a prime example of this.

In the first half of this year, China received nearly 15 million foreign travelers, up 152.7 percent year on year. Many travelers shared their experiences through videos on social media, showing how attractive the country is and how hospitable its people are to visitors. It's no surprise that "China Travel" has become a top trending search on multiple global social media platforms.

The travel boom reflects the country's steadfast commitment to openness. As the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee held in mid-July emphasized: "Opening up is a defining feature of Chinese modernization. We must remain committed to the basic state policy of opening to the outside world and continue to promote reform through opening up."

In fact, the travel fervor is fueled by a range of facilitation measures rolled out by the Chinese government to let more foreign visitors set foot in China and have pleasant stays.

As of July, China has rolled out a 15-day visa-free entry policy for 15 countries on a trial basis and expanded the coverage of its 144-hour visa-free transit policy to 37 ports of entry, allowing citizens of 54 countries the opportunity for short-term travel and business visits.

Over half of the total entering foreign visitors in H1, or 8.5 million, entered China visa-free, an increase of 190 percent year on year.

The country has also enhanced services for inbound tourists by facilitating mobile payments for foreigners, implementing reservation-free entry at scenic spots, and offering multilingual support and various payment methods to simplify ticket purchases for international travelers.

To see is to believe. Foreign visitors experience a genuine China through firsthand encounters, which helps them develop objective and comprehensive perspectives on the country. As they cultivate a deeper understanding of China during their stay, they come to realize how misleading and limited Western media reports about the country can be.

Moreover, against the backdrop of a sluggish global economic recovery and rising uncertainty, the "China Travel" boom has provided a valuable boost, helping strengthen economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges.

With the continuous introduction of facilitation measures, the "China Travel" boom is expected to last, allowing more foreigners to feel China in person. Openness, inclusiveness, and mutual understanding will further transcend seclusion, narrow-mindedness and prejudice.

