China handles 110 mln entry-exit trips during summer vacation

Xinhua) 11:26, September 03, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese border ports saw a whopping 110 million inbound and outbound trips during July and August, averaging nearly 1.78 million per day, the country's National Immigration Administration said Tuesday.

The highest daily number of inbound and outbound travelers reached nearly 2.24 million on Aug. 24, accounting for 97.2 percent of the historical peak.

