Which Hainan visa free policy is right for you?

People's Daily Online) 15:29, August 28, 2024

Hainan, the shining pearl off the southern coast of China, attracts eager visitors from across the globe to explore the island province's breathtaking scenery, vibrant cultural tapestry, and increasingly open free trade port policy environment.

Over the past 20 years, Hainan’s visa free policies have continued to grow more convenient, open, and broad, making this one of the easiest places to visit in China.

In 2000, Hainan implemented a 15 day visa free policy for tour groups with travelers from 21 countries.

In 2010, the policy was broadened to include travelers from 26 countries, and extended to 21 days.

In 2018, the policy was broadened to include travelers from 59 countries, and extended to 30 days. Individual travelers were also included for the first time.

In Feb. 2024, the purposes of visa free travel were expanded from only tourism to also include business, visiting relatives, and more.

As of July 30, 2024, citizens of 183 countries that have established diplomatic relations with China may enter Hainan visa-free in groups booked with Hong Kong and Macao travel agencies, and stay in Hainan for 144 hours.

Since Hainan’s new 144 hour visa free policy was announced, some travelers have wondered — how do Hainan’s 59 country and 144 hour visa free policies compare? Which are they eligible for? We’ve put together a simple chart to help you choose the best way for you to travel to Hainan visa free.

(a) List of 183 countries with diplomatic relations with China (As of Jan. 24, 2024)

Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, North Korea, East Timor, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, UAE, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Yemen, Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central Africa, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Micronesia, Nauru, New Zealand, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu

(b) List of 59 countries eligible for visa free entry under Hainan’s 59 Country Visa Free Policy

Russia, UK, France, Germany, Norway, Ukraine, Italy, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, lceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ireland, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei, UAE, Qatar, Monaco, and Belarus

Source: HICN

