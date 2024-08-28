We Are China

China's railway network handles more than 800 million passenger trips

Ecns.cn) 13:39, August 28, 2024

Passengers line up to board a high-speed train in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

China's railway network has handled 802 million passenger trips from July 1 to Aug. 25, a year-on-year increase of 6.2 percent, with an average of 14.33 million trips each day.

