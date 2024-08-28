China's railway network handles more than 800 million passenger trips
Passengers line up to board a high-speed train in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
China's railway network has handled 802 million passenger trips from July 1 to Aug. 25, a year-on-year increase of 6.2 percent, with an average of 14.33 million trips each day.
Passengers walk on the platform at a railway station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Passengers walk on the platform at a railway station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Passengers walk on the platform at a railway station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Passengers walk on the platform at a railway station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourism booms in Shennongjia Forest District, C China's Hubei
- Inbound travelers surge amid policy boost
- Air travel emerges from turbulence of pandemic
- Commentary: "China Travel" boom shows unyielding commitment to openness
- Visa-free policy boosts Chinese tourist arrivals by nearly 200 pct: Malaysian official
- China’s expanding visa-free ‘circle of friends’ draws more global travelers
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.