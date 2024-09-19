30th international trade fair for travel & tourism opens in Russia
People visit the China booth during the 30th international trade fair for travel & tourism in Moscow, Russia, Sept 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
The 30th international trade fair for travel & tourism kicked off on Tuesday in Russia.
People visit the China booth during the 30th international trade fair for travel & tourism in Moscow, Russia, Sept 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
People visit the China booth during the 30th international trade fair for travel & tourism in Moscow, Russia, Sept 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
People visit the China booth during the 30th international trade fair for travel & tourism in Moscow, Russia, Sept 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
People visit the China booth during the 30th international trade fair for travel & tourism in Moscow, Russia, Sept 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cultural vibes favored by tourists in upcoming holiday
- China sees vibrant cultural, tourism industries in H1: vice minister
- China sees travel surge on first day of Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
- China's outbound travel to see a boom during upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day holidays
- China Focus: Smart tech to empower tourism, enhance experience of foreign visitors
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.