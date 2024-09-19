We Are China

30th international trade fair for travel & tourism opens in Russia

Ecns.cn) 14:36, September 19, 2024

People visit the China booth during the 30th international trade fair for travel & tourism in Moscow, Russia, Sept 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

The 30th international trade fair for travel & tourism kicked off on Tuesday in Russia.

