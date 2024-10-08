We Are China

Passenger trips surge as National Day holiday concludes

Ecns.cn) 14:18, October 08, 2024

Passengers line up to pass the check-in point at Beijing South Railway Station, Oct. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

The railway network was expected to mark a historic high on Monday, with an anticipated 19.86 million passenger trips.

Passengers wait to board a high-speed train at Beijing South Railway Station, Oct. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Passengers line up to pass the check-in point at Beijing South Railway Station, Oct. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Passengers line up to pass the check-in point at Chengdu East Railway Station, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

