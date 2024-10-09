Night tours attract tourists to village in E China's Jiangxi during National Day holiday

People's Daily Online) 11:23, October 09, 2024

Gexian village in Gexianshan township, Yanshan county, Shangrao city, east China's Jiangxi Province, is aglow with lights as numerous tourists enjoy a night tour and watch exhibitions and performances of intangible cultural heritage at the resort. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Gexian village in Gexianshan township, Yanshan county, Shangrao city, east China's Jiangxi Province, became a magnet for tourists during the just-concluded National Day holiday in China.

During the National Day holiday period, which ran from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, the village introduced special night tours featuring a series of traditional performances centered on a fire art festival.

The performances, which involved dazzling displays of intangible cultural heritage, provided a brand-new night tour experience for visitors.

In recent years, Gexian village has been committed to fostering synergy between the culture and tourism industries. By tapping into its unique tourism resources while integrating local folk customs, intangible cultural heritage, and cultural essence into its tourism resources, the resort has vigorously promoted the integrated development of the culture and tourism industries.

