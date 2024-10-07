Diversified demand boosts China's holiday tourism market

Xinhua) 09:24, October 07, 2024

Visitors enjoy a light show at a scenic area in Yuhuan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2024. (Photo by Duan Junli/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has seen a robust tourism market during the week-long National Day holiday. While patriotic sentiments were present, cultural tourism and new travel trends, such as small-town trips, stood out as defining aspects of the 2024 holiday.

Official data showed that during the first three days of the holiday that started on Oct. 1, nearly 900 million people traveled across regions in China. The Ministry of Transport predicted that the total number of cross-regional travelers during the holiday would reach 1.94 billion, with an average of 277 million travelers per day -- a 0.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Ranging from traditional clothing performances to immersive heritage experiences, cultural tourism flourished across the country. In the Ancient Culture Street in Tianjin, north China, a Hanfu performance captivated onlookers, many of whom wore traditional attire. This heritage-rich area saw over 300,000 visitors and generated more than 25 million yuan (about 3.56 million U.S. dollars) in revenue in just two days.

Beijing's Central Axis, newly recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, also proved a popular destination. Tourist interest in visiting the Forbidden City, Temple of Heaven and other locations along the axis grew significantly -- with bookings increasing by 69 percent compared to last year. Cultural souvenirs, such as creative postcards and themed merchandise, further enriched the tourist experience.

Museum visits have become an important part of holiday activities for many travelers. In northeast China's Liaoning Province, the Liaoning Provincial Museum displayed an original painting by an emperor of the Song Dynasty (960-1279), attracting tourists from across the country. Some museum-goers have queued for hours to view this artwork.

A tourist surnamed Li from Shanghai considered visiting the exhibition a key part of her family trip. "Visiting museums can plant the seeds of culture in children's minds from a young age. It's a great way to travel," she said.

Data show that the number of traditional culture-themed scenic spots in China had increased from 2,230 in 2013 to nearly 4,000 in 2022, with approximately 80 percent of A-level tourist attractions incorporating various intangible cultural heritage projects.

Small-town trips have also become popular in China, drawing young travelers seeking unique and indigenous experiences. According to data from leading online travel agency Ctrip, nearly half of the travelers bound for counties during the holiday were young people in their 20s and 30s who came from major cities like Beijing and Shanghai. Many of them opted for the tranquility of natural landscapes and local traditions to avoid urban crowds.

On the morning of Oct. 1, a total of 123,000 people from across the country gathered at the Tian'anmen Square to witness the historic moment of the national flag being raised on the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. Many had been waiting there since the previous night.

"I hope to give my child an unforgettable patriotic education. Watching the flag-raising ceremony is the most important part of our trip to Beijing," said Zhang Ningli, a tourist from Zhejiang Province in east China.

Ctrip data reveal that during this year's National Day holiday, average daily orders for revolutionary-themed tourism in China had increased by 40 percent year on year.

Zhao Wenzhi, president of the Guangdong Travel Service Association, believes that changing tourist demands are continuously fostering new cultural and tourism consumption scenarios, business formats and models, with the tourism market offering both more diverse experiences and richer options for travelers.

Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy, predicted that based on factors such as people's travel intentions, booking indices and local tourism preparations, the number of travelers during the 2024 National Day holiday would likely reach a new record high.

