Tourism booms across China during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:12, October 03, 2024

Tourists visit the Ruins of St. Paul's in Macao, south China, Oct. 2, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A girl plays traditional Chinese musical instrument guzheng at a sunflower field in Donggaohe Village in Fuxing District of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 1, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Yue Wenting)

Girls in traditional ethnic attire perform during a gala event in Longchuan County of Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 2, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo by Gui Jinzai/Xinhua)

Tourists have fun at the Fantawild Adventure in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 2, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

People wait to watch the flag-raising ceremony at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Tourists take pictures of a steam train running at a scenic spot in Jianwei County of Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 2, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo by Zhang Xiang/Xinhua)

Young people in traditional Chinese attire interact with tourists during a popular festive gathering in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Tourists take selfies at Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo by Chen Xiaogen/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 1, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo by Liu Hongda/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Liaoning Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 1, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Tourists visit the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists having fun on a glass-bottomed bridge at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon in central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 2, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

People visit Yuehe historical area in Nanhu District, Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

Children have fun at Xiamen Science and Technology Museum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 2, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows people enjoying themselves at a beach in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 2, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo by Zhu Chunxiao/Xinhua)

Tourists go sightseeing at a tea-themed scenic area in Xuanen County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 2, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo by Chen Xukai/Xinhua)

People visit a historical and cultural street in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 2, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

