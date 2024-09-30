Most Chinese regions to enjoy sunny weather during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:27, September 30, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Most parts of China are expected to enjoy sunny weather during the upcoming week-long National Day holiday, beginning on Oct. 1, according to forecasts.

Apart from rainy and snowy conditions in the eastern Qinghai-Xizang Plateau and western Yunnan Province, most regions will experience sunny weather during the holiday, said Jia Xiaolong, deputy head of the National Climate Center, at a press conference on Sunday.

The official noted that due to the impact of Typhoon Krathon, coastal areas in east China's Fujian and Zhejiang provinces are expected to experience heavy rains and rainstorms, while China's Taiwan Island is also bracing for heavy rainstorms.

Jia said that frequent cold fronts in the first three days of the holiday will lower temperatures in some areas, with parts of northwestern, northern and northeastern China expected to drop to zero degrees Celsius or below.

Cold fronts are also expected to hit northern China around Oct. 6. Holidaymakers have been advised to stay informed about weather forecasts and warnings and to take appropriate precautions when planning their travels.

China's annual National Day holiday is marked by mass family reunions and a surge in travel. This year, the country's transport sector is expected to handle over 1.9 billion passenger trips nationwide during the holiday, according to Vice Minister of Transport Li Yang.

